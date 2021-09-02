Swachhata Pakhwada celebration begins at NERIST

NIRJULI, 1 Sep: The North Eastern Regional Institutes of Science and Technology (NERIST) has planned several in and off-campus activities during the Swachhata Pakhwada-2021 (cleanliness fortnight) being celebrated from 1 to 15 September.

Apart from conducting cleanliness drives and plantation of high-quality carbon dioxide absorbing saplings, awareness programmes on the importance of complete ban on single-use plastic, talks on water and forest conservation, slogan writing, poster making, debate and discussions on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will be organized during the fortnight.

Speaking on the launch programme, NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav said that Mahatma Gandhi had a dream of a cleaner and healthier nation and that it is the duty of every citizens of the country to fulfill his dream by maintaining cleanliness at all levels.

Earlier, Prof Yadav administered the swachhata pledge to all present at the event.

All the deans, head of departments, administrative officers and staffers of the institute attended the programme.