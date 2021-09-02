W/ Siang DC Moki Loyi retires

AALO, 1 Sep: The West Siang district administration, including all circles and subdivisions, the Zilla Parishad and HoDs bade farewell to Moki Loyi on his retirement from government service in a function here at the conference hall of the West Siang Zilla Parishad on 31 August.

Loyi had served as the deputy commissioner of West Siang district for the last one and half years.

Recalling his services to the district, Loyi lamented that many of his “desires to do something for the district as the native of the town could not be fulfilled due to the spread of Coronavirus” during his entire tenure.

However, he lauded the cooperation of the officers in the fight against the dreaded disease as a team.

The notable achievements in his tenure include parking regulation in the busy streets of Aalo; introduction of odd-even plying of vehicles during the pandemic time; visits to several administrative circles and schools to know the ground realities of their functioning.

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin lauded the contribution of the outgoing DC and presented a gift as a token of love on behalf of the Panchayat leaders of the district. (DIPRO)