Escaped UTP rearrested from Assam

[Litem Eshi Ori]

PASIGHAT, 2 Sep: After 50 days of playing hide and seek with the police, Deny Gamlin, who was among the seven undertrial prisoners (UTP) who had escaped from the Pasighat jail on 11 July, was rearrested from Telam area in Assam.

The UTPs had escaped after throwing chilli, pepper powder and salt on the eyes of the jail’s guards. Five guards suffered injuries in the attack, and one of them sustained a serious head injury, likely inflicted with the heavy lock of the cell.

East Siang SP SK Jha informed that Gamlin was rearrested with the help of the local youths of Telam. “TMPK, an organization of Assam, also helped us a lot in gathering information about him,” he added.

Gamlin has rape and murder cases registered against him at the Nari police station in Lower Siang district.