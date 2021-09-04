Medicinal plants distributed

ZIRO, 3 Sep: Medicinal plants, including Taxus baccata and chilgoza pine were distributed to 40 beneficiaries under the AYUSH ministry’s ‘Ayush Apke Dwar’ programme at Kalung Meder Nello here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The National Medicinal Plants Board under the AYUSH ministry has launched a national campaign to promote cultivation of medicinal plants in the country.

The programme in the district is being spearheaded by the Hapoli forest division.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, DFO Abhinav Kumar assured to provide more medicinal plants and herbs for plantation in and around the sprawling campus of the Meder Nello in the next planting season.

He said that the highly poisonous taxane alkaloids derived from the Taxus baccata, commonly known as yew tree, have been used as anti-cancer drugs.

“After Mechukha in Shi-Yomi, Ziro will be the second in the state to be introduced to this medicinal plant,” Kumar said.

Apatani Danyi Pillo Meder Namlo Council president Dr Hage Tabyo requested the DFO to conduct workshops and create awareness on the importance and extraction of medicinal herbs.

ZPM Kalung Subu Lento advised the beneficiaries to ensure survival and growth of the plants.

Officials of the Hapoli forest division and senior citizens of Kalung village attended the programme.

Later, ornamental trees were planted by all the participants in the meder nello campus. (DIPRO)