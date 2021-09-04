Robin to meet Chetry in boys’ U-18

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: Laa Robin of the KDBA will face Nikhil Chetry of the CCBA in the final match of the boys’ singles U-18 in the 3rd Sub-Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Laa entered into the final after his opponent Nabam Dochi of the PPDBA retired hurt after the first set in the semifinal at the MLA Cottage indoor stadium here on Friday. Robin was leading by winning the first set 21-2.

Chetry defeated Lobsang Choidrup of the TBA 21-12, 21-13.

In the girls’ U-17 category, Napi Tayam of the KDDBA will meet Taku Neha in the final.

While Tayam defeated Montily Pul of SLSA in straight 21-17, 21-19 sets, Neha beat Dolma Tamang of the CCBA 21-15, 16-21, 21-14. She (Neha) also entered into the final of the girls’ singles U-18.

In the U-17 mixed doubles, Kayin Doming and Napi Tayam (LSDBA/KDDBA) will face Dai Weshi and Taku Neha (LSDBA/KDDBA in the final.

The complete Day 3 results:

Boys Singles U-15 (quarterfinals): Nabam Isaac (PPDBA) beat Gogo Yomcha (LSDBA) 21-11 21-9, Sammuel Tamang (LSDBA) beat Mejum Likar (CCBA) 21-12 21-18, Taku Manku (LDVBA) beat Sawan Sharma (CCBA) 21-19 21-13, Gesom Potom (LSDBA beat Gunveer Gongo (LSDBA) 11-21 21-18 23-21.

Girls’ Singles U 15 (QFs): Beryl M Saring (LDVBA) beat Roshni Dari (EKBA) 21-13 21-13, Khoda Punya (LDVBA) beat Hema Jebisow (WKDBA) 21-19 19-21 7-2 (Retd), Jamba Waii (EKBA) beat Adam Doyom (USDBA) 21-16 21-15, Baristha Buragohain (PPDBA) beat Sonam Chotten (WKDBA) 21-19 21-19.

Boys’ Singles U-17 (QFs): Laa Robin (KDBA) beat Likom Doji (DBAWS) 21-3 21-4, Dai Weshi (LSDBA) beat Nabam Dochi (PPDBA) 21-8 21-4, Lobsang Choidrup (TBA) beat Aji Linggi 21-8 21-12, Kayin Doming (LSDBA) beat Lobsang C Sherdang (TBA) 21-18 21-12.

Boys Doubles U-15 (QFs): Happy Mepo and Jeelo Linggi (LDVBA) beat Mige Ete and Yomto Ete (DBAWS) 21-7 21-17, Geson Potom and Gogo Yomcha (LSDBA) were given walkover against their opponents Furba Tamang and Pagmer Rodo (CCBA) 0-0 (Retd), Chau N Chowpoo and Chau S Manlong (NDBA) beat Bamang Tugung and Sawan Sharma (CCBA) 21-10 21-17.

Boys Doubles U-15 (QFs): JummiJini and MejumLikar (CCBA) beat Gunveer Gongo and Sammuel Tamang (LSDBA) 21-11 21-14,

Boys Singles U-11 (Semifinals): Dopum Neri (EKBA) beat Biri Karakoram (CCBA) 21-13 21-18, Debia Tagu (PPDBA) beat Tai Nagha (CCBA) 21-19 18-21 21-15.

Girls Singles U-17 (SF): Napi Tayam (KDDBA) beat Montily Pul (SLSA) 21-17 21-19, Taku Neha (KDDBA) beat Dolma Tamang (CCBA) 21-15 16-21 21-14.

Boys Singles U-18 (SF): Laa Robin (KDBA) beat Nabam Dochi (PPDBA) 21-2 (Retd.), Nikhil Chetry (CCBA) beat Lobsang Choidrup (TBA) 21-12 21-13.

Boys Singles U-13 (QFs): Taku Manku (LDVBA) beat Techi Daniel (PPDBA) 21-2 21-3, Gunveer Gongo (LSDBA) beat Pagmer Rodo (CCBA) 21-18 21-11, Dopum Neri (EKBA) beat Licha Gumsh (PPDBA) 21-15 24-22, Sammuel Tamang (LSDBA beat Loki Gollo (PKDBA) 21-16 21-5.

Mixed Doubles (XD) U 17 (SF): KayinDoming and Napi Tayam (LSDBA/KDDBA) beat Joshua Khunjuju and Sonam Chotten (WKDBA) 21-4 21-14, Dai Weshi and Taku Neha (LSDBA/KDDBA) beat Lobsang C Sherdang and Montily Pul (TBA/SLSA) 17-21 21-13 21-14.

Girls Singles U-11 (SF): Jesicca N Saring (LDVBA) beat Jokom Yanu (KDBA) 21-7 21-6, Bamang Yagar (CCBA) beat Laa Nanu (KDBA) 21-10 21-13.

Boys Doubles U-13 (SF): Licha Gumsh and Nabam Oken (PPDBA)beat Bangia Dodum and Nangbia D Dui (PPDBA) 21-15 21-16, Aagman Paul and Piyanso Takaliang (LDBA) defeated Licha Polu and Teshi Bidum (PPDBA) 21-13 21-9.

Girls Singles U-13 (SF): Beryl M Saring (LDVBA) beat Hema Jebisow (WKDBA) 21-6 21-11.

Boys Doubles U-17 (SF): Rakju Rigia and Laa Robin (KDBA) were given walk-over against Gejum Riram and Lobsang C Sherdang (SLSA/TBA) (Retd).

Boys Dingles U-13 (SF): Taku Manku (LDVBA) beat Gunveer Gongo (LSDBA) 21-14 21-10.

Girls Singles U-18 (SF): Taku Neha (KDDBA) given walk-over against Dolma Tamang.