State reports another Covid death, toll reaches 262

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: The state reported another Covid-19 death on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 262.

A 62-year-old female with comorbidity from Leparada had symptoms of weakness for the past one week. She had not been taking food, and had been disoriented since 25 August. She had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT on 29 August at the district hospital in Basar, from where she was referred to the DCHC in Aalo on 30 August.

She was further referred to the dedicated Covid hospital in Pasighat on 1 September, where she passed away on 3 September due to Covid pneumonia at around 3 pm.

She had not been administered the Covid vaccine.

On Friday, the state reported 61 cases of Covid-19, of whom 43 are symptomatic. Lower Subansiri reported the highest 11 cases, followed by eight cases in the ICR and East Siang, and six cases in Changlang.

With 50 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state yet again. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1 percent.

A total of 97 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

On the day, 3,191 samples were collected from across the state (see full bulletin)