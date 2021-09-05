Nalo directs LDV DC to write to ASI for upkeep of Bhismak Nagar

ROING, 4 Sep: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo on Saturday directed Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) Deputy Commissioner KN Damo to immediately write to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for upkeep, renovation and maintenance of the Bhismak Nagar site.

Nalo gave the direction during his visit to the archaeological site, along with tourism advisor Laisam Simai, Tourism Secretary Sadhna Deori, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, the DC and other senior officers of the tourism department, to take stock of “the present situation and position” of the heritage site in LDV.

The minister said that the monument is of national importance. “It represents the history of the state and helps recall our past. It speaks about the ancient times of the area and the state and it needs to be protected, so that it remains intact years later,” Nalo said.

He noted that the site requires immediate repair and maintenance and needs to be developed into a tourist spot.