State reports 3 Covid deaths, toll at 267

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The state reported three Covid-19 deaths on Monday, one of which was registered on Sunday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 267.

A 45-year-old man from Tawang with comorbidity had symptoms of jaundice, weakness, fever and cough since 20 August. He had tested positive for Covid-19 at the district hospital in Tawang through TrueNat on 28 August and had been admitted to the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) on the same day. From there, he had been referred to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on 31 August, where he passed away on 6 September at around 2:15 pm due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia.

He was unvaccinated.

A 60-year-old female from West Siang with comorbidity had symptoms of cough and breathing difficulty. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the general hospital in Aalo on 3 September and had been admitted to the DCHC there on the same day. She passed away on Monday due to acute kidney injury in shock with Covid pneumonia at around 7:05 am at the DCHC.

She had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Earlier, on Sunday, a 36-year-old female from Lower Subansiri with no comorbidity passed away at the DCHC of the general hospital in Hapoli due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia. She had complaints of dizziness with breathing difficulty since 3 September and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the casualty ward of the hospital on the same day, after which she had been admitted to the DCHC there. She passed away on 5 September due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia at around 7:45 pm.

She was not vaccinated.

The state on Monday reported 70 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 46 are symptomatic. The ICR reported the highest 15 cases, followed by eight cases each in East Siang and Namsai. Lower Subansiri reported seven cases.

With 12.5 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

On the same day, 124 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged. Also, a total of 3,750 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)