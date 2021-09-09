One more succumbs to Covid-19 on Wednesday, death toll at 269

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The state reported one more Covid-19 related death on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 269.

According to the DHS report, a 41-year-old female patient with comorbidity from Changlang has died of Covid-19 related complications at DCH Chimpu on Wednesday at 8:30 am.

The patient had complained of fever, cough, headache and body ache since 16 August and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Changlang on 18 August. She was admitted to DCH Chimpu on 21 August.

The patient had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, state on Wednesday reported 77 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 40 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 15 Covid-19 cases, followed by 11 cases in East Siang and eight cases in West Kameng.

With 11.7 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.9 percent.

On Wednesday, 70 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 14 patients and DCH Pasighat has three patients, while SQF Lekhi has one occupant (see full bulletin)