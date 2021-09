SHERGAON, 9 Sep: About 20 farmers attended a ‘demonstration programme on ergonomically developed ladder for apple harvesting’, organized at the state horticulture farm here in West Kameng district by the NERIST’s agricultural engineering department on Thursday.

During the programme, technical associate K Sora highlighted the working of the ladder in the hilly region.

The programme was sponsored by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research through the AICRP on ESA, NERIST centre, Nirjuli.