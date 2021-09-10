Input distribution prog for farmers held

LONGDING, 9 Sep: The Longding KVK organized a ‘critical input distribution programme’ under the NEC-funded project ‘Integrated horticulture including fisheries for Northeast India’ at Sangsatham and Longhua villages on Thursday.

Twelve farmers from Sangsatham and 45 farmers from Longhua attended the programme.

Longding KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh advised the farmers to “apply the BIO-NPK to the crops properly in order to enhance the growth and development of fruit plants, especially pineapple and Khasi mandarin” which had been distributed to them in 2018 for plantation under the project.

“If proper nutrition is given in proper dose and proper time, the production and productivity of pineapple will be increased,” Singh said.