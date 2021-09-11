59 Covid cases reported on Friday, 27 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The state on Friday reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 27 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 19 cases, followed by six cases each in Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng and four cases each in Lower Subansiri and Namsai.

With 33.3 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

Also on Friday, 82 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 3,061 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 583 active Covid cases, with 536 under home isolation (see full bulletin).