CC pavement works in Itanagar halted due to lack of coordination between depts: DC

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Friday informed that a “few CC pavement works on some major roads in Itanagar are halted due to overlapping issues in executing the works as there is no proper handing and taking over of roads between the executing departments.”

He said this during a coordination meeting with ISCDCL CEO Dahey Sangno, the Naharlagun PWD EE, the CD-A/B PWD EE, the ISCDCL EE and AEs and JEs of various departments to identify roads to be taken up under the smart city project.

The DC lamented the lack of coordination among various departments, such as administration, PWD, IMC and smart city, and urged them to work in coordination.

Sangno said that “the overlapping issue needs to be sorted out immediately for further beautification of Itanagar and for the convenience of the public.”

The DC asked the team of the ISCDCL to “carry out CC pavement works as per the DPR and scope.” He asked the ISCDCL to hand over all the completed stretches of roads to the PWD “after the defect period.”

“The ISCDCL/contractor will be responsible for maintenance of the road, if any, before handing and taking over by the PWD,” the DC added.

He further directed the PWD to submit monthly progress reports to the ISCDCL “in respect of convergence projects.” (DIPRO)