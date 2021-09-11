Natung calls on Thakur

NEW DELHI, 10 Sep: Arunachal’s Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung met union Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur here on Friday, and the two discussed the immense sporting potential of the Northeast, particularly Arunachal.

Natung requested the union minister to continue providing support for creating state-of-the-art sports’ infrastructure in the state.

Thakur gave assurance that all pending projects of Arunachal would be given priority. He complimented Natung on the success of the ‘airgun surrender abhiyan’ and said that it should be replicated across the country.

Natung was accompanied by Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh.