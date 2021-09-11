APSCPCR team visits childcare institution in Lungla

TAWANG, 10 Sep: The touring team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), headed by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu visited and inspected the childcare institution in Lungla in Tawang district on Friday morning.

In the afternoon, the team had an interactive meeting here with all the stakeholders, during which Ringu spoke about the authority of the commission and the role of the special juvenile police unit, procedures of handling cases related to POCSO, and provision of special courts for trial of such cases within 24 hours.

APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung spoke about the powers and functions of the commission, while APSCPCR member Niri Chongruju highlighted the role of the Juvenile Justice Boards, childcare institutions and the district child protection units (DCPU).

“We all should work together and must ensure that no child is exploited. Their rights are to be protected. The APSCPCR has been functioning since last one year, but due to pandemic we are not able to visit the districts and give awareness in this regard,” he said.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said that children are the most vulnerable and voiceless section of the society. “Though the crime rate in Tawang is very low, we cannot rule out that crimes against children are nil, because most of the crimes against children happen in the four walls and go unreported,” he said.

CDPO Dondup Pema and Tawang CWC chairperson Nawang Yuton gave a presentation on the status of the DCPU, the CWC and the JJB in Tawang district. (DIPRO)