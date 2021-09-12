Prog on scientific cultivation of orange underway

DALI, 11 Sep: A five-day programme on ‘Scientific cultivation of orange-by-orange growers for augmenting their income’ was inaugurated here in Leparada district on Saturday.

Over 100 participants have registered for the programme, which is being conducted by the Kobom Foundation, and is sponsored by the NABARD.

Kobom Foundation chairman Teto Taba stressed on the importance of such events for orange growers, while ZPC Nyabi Dirchi encouraged the farmers to obtain optimum benefit from programmes that help farmers to become self-reliant.

ICAR Basar’s plant protection scientist Dr K Suraj Singh demonstrated “how to make Bordeaux pest preparation/plant protection,” and explained the need for timely management of orange orchards with recommended packages and practices.

KVK soil science expert Nyape Bam spoke about Khasi mandarin cultivation and pest management. He said that, if the farmers follow the steps shown and explained during the programme, their “productivity will be definitely higher and can increase their earning.”

DHO Yomli Jini said that the farmers of Leparada district can avail facilities from the ICAR and the KVK. He, however, cautioned that “if follow-up steps are not taken, then the technical inputs given by the agriculture scientists may not be productive.”

The DHO said that, if pest management and disease control is followed regularly, “Dali village has the potential to produce a bumper orange harvest.”