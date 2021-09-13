22 Covid cases reported on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The state reported 22 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, of whom 12 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 11 cases, followed by five cases in Lower Subansiri and two cases in Lower Dibang Valley.

With 14.3 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 2.4 percent.

Also on Sunday, 57 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 1,633 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 526 active Covid cases, with 485 persons under home isolation (see full bulletin)