Drug peddler arrested

CHANGLANG, 12 Sep: The anti-drugs squad (ADS) of the Changlang police has arrested one Latpong Sapong (27), of Kangla village in Changlang district, for peddling opium.

Acting on a tip-off, the ADS, led by Inspector C Yangchang, conducted a raid at Sapong’s residence in the intervening night of 11 and 12 September and recovered opium-smeared cloths weighing approximately 1.89 kg and kits used to inhale opium from the house, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, under whose supervision the raid was conducted, said in a release.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the peddler at the Changlang police station.

The SP advised all drug addicts to “come forward and undergo self-rehabilitation as many de-addiction camps are being held in the district by the administration under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.”