Lok adalats settle cases

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Over 1,554 pre-litigation and pending civil and criminal compoundable cases were settled and a settlement amount of Rs 3, 20,29,511.73 were handed to litigants and financial institutions during lok adalats held at courts across the state on Saturday, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority informed in a release.

The lok adalats were held at the district & sessions courts in Yupia, Tezu and Bomdila, the additional district & sessions court in Basar, the chief judicial magistrate courts in Aalo, Pasighat, Yupia, Ziro, Seppa, Roing, Changlang and Daporijo, and the judicial magistrate first class courts in Yupia, Tawang, Namsai, Koloriang, Khonsa and Longding.

In a first, the Aalo CJM conducted the lok adalat in the virtual mode.