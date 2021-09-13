Indian Army organizes talk on acts of valour

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

HAWAI, 12 Sep: The Indian Army organized a talk by decorated soldiers on the acts of valour of the army’s units and soldiers, for the benefit of the youths of Arunachal, as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ here in Anjaw district recently.

The talk specifically dwelt on the 1962 Battle of Walong. The 65 schoolchildren who attended the programme were told the story of the exemplary courage shown by Naik Kewal Singh of the Sikh Regiment, who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang thanked the Indian Army for conducting the outreach programme and underlined the need for a collective approach towards nation-building.

The talk was followed by a display of military equipment and a show of unarmed combat by soldiers deployed in the Walong sector. Various avenues for the local youths to join the armed forces were also dwelt on.

Village elders and gaon burahs of Kamdi, Watong, Walla and Ngi villages also attended the programme.