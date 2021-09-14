Bridge connecting Nlg to Yupia road to open for traffic by March 2022: DC

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Sep: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has informed that the bridge connecting the helipad area in Naharlagun to the Yupia road (Borum) is expected to open for traffic by March 2022.

He said this after inspecting the under-construction bridge here on Sunday.

The DC stated that “the bridge is of utmost importance as once the bridge is completed, it will ease the traffic congestion to a great extent.”

He also inspected other under-construction bridges, like the Pachin bridge, which he said “can be utilized to connect D Sector and Polo Colony to Papu Nallah in the future, and which can also be utilized to connect Chimpu directly without passing through Itanagar.”

He later inspected the bridge connecting the Naharlagun railway station to Lekhi. (DIPRO)