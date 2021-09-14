Gov advises probationer DSPs to be innovative leaders

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Governor BD Mishra advised the probationer deputy superintendents of police (DSP) from the state to be “innovative, think out of the box and create a good intelligence network.”

Addressing the 16 DSPs who are undergoing a 12-day training programme on modern policing at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gujarat, through virtual media from the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, Mishra exhorted them to be leaders of their police teams and not just police officers.

Cautioning the officers against letting their power and position go to their heads, the governor advised them to have compassion, probity and tenacity, and to work hard and make helping the weak and the needy their second nature.

Speaking on the “ever increasing challenges to policing and peculiarities of policing

in the context to Arunachal Pradesh,” Mishra shared his expertise and observations in counter-insurgency and police reforms.

The governor complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah for conceptualizing the establishment of the RRU, and commended the state DGP for organizing the training module.

RRU Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N Patel and Arunachal DGP RP Upadhyaya also addressed the probationers. (Raj Bhavan)