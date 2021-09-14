Union demands creation of Group C posts for K/Kumey

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Claiming that Kurung Kumey district is deprived of “equitable post creations of multitasking staff (MTS) and other supporting staffers to run the district administrative circles,” the All Kurung Kumey District Students’ Union (AKKDSU) on Monday demanded that the state government immediately create Group C posts for the district.

In a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, AKKDSU president Tarh Demi claimed that the district administration has repeatedly apprised the state government of the need to create MTS posts for various administrative circles in Kurung Kumey district, but no single post has been created so far.

Demi said that the circle officer posted for Polosang circle has to function from Koloriang as there is no infrastructure in Polosang circle, which is considered the remotest circle headquarters in the district.

He added that most of the circle headquarters in the district are functioning poorly as they are understaffed and without basic infrastructure.

AKKDSU GS Bapu Bengia raised the matter of poor execution of the work on the Joram-Koloriang NH 13.

“Kurung Kumey district highway is the worst among the district highway roads,” Bapu claimed, and demanded that the executing agency start maintenance work immediately.

Bapu also claimed that, “despite resolution of local hindrances, the executing agency poorly executed the mentioned road.”

He said the AKKDSU has asked the NHPCL, the executing agency, to complete the project within the timeframe “as delay in project causes inconvenience to the common public.” He also appealed to the state government to “start executing the proposed inter-district two-lane road from Chayang Tajo (East Kameng) to Nyobia (Kurung Kumey),” stating that the road would benefit the people of both the districts.

He also condemned the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for its alleged adverse report on the feasibility of establishing an FCI godown in the district.

The AKKDSU appealed to the FCI to revisit its survey report regarding establishing its godown in the district.