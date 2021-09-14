Society demands death penalty for rapist

DAPORIJO, 13 Sep: The Neba Welfare Society (NWS) has demanded death penalty for the man accused of raping a minor girl in Sikarijo village in Upper Subansiri district on 8 September.

Stating that the rape accused is absconding after committing the heinous crime, the NWS served a seven-day ultimatum to the Upper Subansiri district administration to arrest him.

It demanded that the rapist be tried in a fast-track court to ensure early delivery of justice to the victim.

The society also requested the administration to provide necessary compensation under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011, apart from immediate financial assistance for the victim’s treatment.

It appealed to all NGOs and pressure groups to help the police and the administration in arresting the rapist.