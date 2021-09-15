DCs call for proper implementation of  Atmanirbhar schemes

ZIRO, 14 Sep: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang on Tuesday asked the agriculture and the horticulture departments of the district to properly implement the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojna (agriculture) and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojna (horticulture) in a time-bound manner.

“The role of the PRI members in selecting genuine beneficiaries without any political affiliations is vital,” she said during a district level implementation-cum-monitoring committee (DLIMC) meeting on the Atmanirbhar schemes here.

She requested ZPC Likha Sangchhore to issue circulars to all the ZPMs and GPCs to assist the departments in listing the genuine beneficiaries.

The DC also sought cooperation from the bankers in providing hassle-free credit facilities to the farmers for implementation of the schemes.

“Without your timely cooperation, the implementation will be unsuccessful as agricultural and horticultural activities are time- and season-bound,” she said.

DAO Tasso Butung briefed about the various components of the two schemes. The members at the meeting also discussed the collateral security desired by the banks.

Since most of the marginal farmers do not possess LPC, which is required for mortgages, the committee decided to seek further directions from the higher authorities.

Among others, DHO Komri Murtem and representatives of banks and the ArSRLM attended the meeting.

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize urged the line departments, PRI leaders and banks to ensure that the two Atmanirbhar schemes are implemented within the stipulated time and as per the guidelines.

Addressing a DLIMC meeting on Tuesday, the DC said, “Selection of beneficiaries under the two schemes should be based on their performance, interest and enthusiasm for successful implementation of the schemes.”

The DC appealed to the district’s ZPC and ZPMs to coordinate with the agriculture and the horticulture departments in selecting SHGs to ensure proper implementation of the schemes.

DAO Pangnye highlighted the “beneficiary-based schemes under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana 2021-22,” while DHO Tobom Bam highlighted the allocation of units under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana 2021-22 for Tirap district.

All four ZPMs who attended the meeting assured to extend full cooperation to the line departments in the selection of beneficiaries from SHGs. (DIPROs)