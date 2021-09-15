APCC mourns Fernandes’ demise

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has deeply mourned the demise of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who passed away on 13 September in a private hospital in Mangalore.

“Late Oscar Fernandes was a very hardworking, vibrant and popular organizational leader and a well-respected political leader. His committed service for the interest of the INC party and welfare and development of the country will always be remembered and will continue to inspire and motivate the next generation of young leaders,” APCC president Nabam Tuki stated in a condolence message.