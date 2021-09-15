‘Know our Arunachal’ workshops held

TEZU, 14 Sep: Over 120 students from 10 schools of Lohit district participated in a series of workshops titled ‘Know our Arunachal’, organized by the Bamboosa Library here and Medo-based Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries from 8-13 September to mark the International Literacy Week.

Senior activists of the forum, led by Sakelu Chikro in Tezu and Bethem Marai in Wakro, conducted the sessions, presenting a variety of learner-friendly activities and large hand-drawn maps to make the students familiar with the entire state.

Addressing the concluding session, Tezu GSS teacher Rejum Potom said that “the outstanding sessions have reignited the interest of the students for books, after a long break with schooling due to Corona.”

TCM government middle school teacher Liya Tayang also spoke.

The workshops were part of the yearlong campaign ‘Read to ‘learn’, launched by the Lohit Youth Libraries to strengthen the learning environment in the region, after nearly 18 months of educational stagnation due to the pandemic.

The workshops were held while strictly complying with the Covid-19 SOPs.