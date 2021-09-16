100 days campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav begins

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The 100-day campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was launched by MLA and Advisor to Minister, PHE & WS Department Lokam Tassar with the flag-off of the ‘Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah Rath Yatra’ here on Wednesday.

The yatra aims to spread the message of sustaining the state’s open defecation free (ODF) status. The yatra will cover the districts of Lower Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Changlang and Tirap, and culminate at Dipa village where the national flag was hoisted for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh on 15 August, 1947.

PHE & WS Secretary Rinchin Tashi briefed about the success story of the state achieving ODF status in December 2017 and the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the villages by proper management of solid & liquid wastes under SBM (G) Phase-II.

He stressed on the need to stop the use of single use plastic items in the villages.

Advisor to PHE & WS minister, Tassar, while appreciating the officers and staff of the PHED, stressed the need for supplying potable water to the stakeholders. He advised the field officers for suitable management of solid and liquid wastes in the villages so that ODF plus status is attained within the scheduled period.

During the celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the PHE & WS department will conduct Swachhata Shramdhan in ODF- Plus targeted villages involving PRI members/GBs on 15 and 17 September.

The gram panchayats are to pass resolutions to ban usage of single use plastic on 20 September.

During the Swachhata Samvad (15 August 2021 to 15 August 2022), multiple Swachhata talks will be conducted at various locations with village heads/ ZPMs/ GPs/ chairpersons through video conferencing with the ministry and secretary of PHE & WS and Mission Director, SBM (G).

During the 100-day Sthayitva Evam Sujalam Abhiyan (from 25 August), community/ individual soakpits, retrofitting of individual household latrines (IHHL) under FFC, IHHLs for newly emerged households and community sanitary complex will be constructed in various places of the state.