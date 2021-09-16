‘Galo Dignity Rally’ held

NARI, 15 Sep: Thousands of members of the Galo community from various parts of Galo inhabited areas, clan-based organizations and frontal organization of Galo Welfare Society (GWS) took out a ‘Galo Dignity Rally’ here on Monday last.

The rally was organized under the banner of the Core Committee on Kora (LSD) issue, spearheaded by the Galo Peoples’ Federation under the supervision of GWS.

A release from the chairman of the core committee on LSD (Kora Circle) issue Nyadar Loya, informed that during the rally the committee adopted three resolutions.

“It resolved that the Arunachal Pradesh Reorganization of Districts (Amendment) Act 2013 and the consequent notification 2014 of the government of Arunachal Pradesh to be implemented in toto. It also resolved that the committee shall continue to approach GoAP for declaring the appointed day of the creation of the Lower Siang district; nullification of the report of the group of ministers and any committee and status-quo imposed upon any village/circle of the Arunachal Pradesh (Reorganization of Districts) (Amendment) Act 2013,” the release added.

The committee had also resolved to accomplish Mission Laimekuri to Kora road on a self-help basis.