APCS trainee officers make donation

DEHRADUN, 15 Sep: The 2020 batch of APCS officers undergoing a two-week customised training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie donated Rs 50,000 to the institute for procuring visual aide equipment for the students of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun.

The amount was handed over to the institute’s Director, Dr Himangshu Das by two differently-abled officers of the batch as a mark of motivation and encouragement to the students of the institute.

As a part of the ongoing foundation training, the APCS 2020 batch officer trainees were taken to NIEPVD, Dehradun for field visit. The officer trainees were given a brief about the various initiatives of the institute, where they interacted with the students present there.