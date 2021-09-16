Sartang community celebrates Tang Festival

DIRANG, 15 Sep: The Sartang community celebrated its agriculture-based Tang festival with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor at Salari village here in West Kameng district.

Tang is one of the most important festivals of the community and it is celebrated during the pre-harvesting period.

On the last day of the festival, a bull tied up with a holy thread made up of sheep wool is freed for lifetime with a prayer for an abundant and prosperous harvest.

The prevailing pandemic could dampen the community’s festive spirit as they celebrated the festival by strictly following the prescribed standard operating procedures.

Sartang Welfare Society president Wang Tsering Rokpu, the society’s advisor Prem Thilley Sunick and its general secretary Lobsang Tenzing Rockpudu, West Kameng district unit BJP president Yeshi Yamchodu, the head priest Romu, Chabje of Sartang tribe, the GBs of various Sartang villages and students joined the celebration.

The Sartang community follows Buddhism and they mostly live in 11 villages, including Khoitam, Rahung, Namku-thangka (Salari), Boot (Jerigaon) and Khoina.