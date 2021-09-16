APESA reiterates fulfillment of pending demands

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has reiterated the state government to fulfill its long-pending 10-point demand without further delay, adding that they have waited patiently with the hope that the government will redress their demands.

The association made the request on the occasion of the 54th Engineers’ Day celebration held here on Wednesday to commemorate Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, APESA president Pura Tupe highlighted the contribution of the engineering fraternity during Covid-19 as frontline workers in constructing shelters for Covid hospitals, providing 24 x7 power and water supply to the Covid hospitals, etc.

He further informed that the association has submitted a 10-point memorandum to the GoAP in the last two years. However, their demands are yet to be addressed.

The APESA’s demands include total discontinuance of functional, unsanctioned and out of turn appointments, heading of engineering department by technocrats (engineers) as secretary of department, posting of engineer-in-chief (e-in-chief) as technical head of the department, creation of department of architecture, protest against writing of annual performance appraisal reports (APAR) of EEs by DCs, filling up of vacant post of SEs & EEs such as APPWD, power, hydropower, PHED, RWD, WRD, UD, APEDA, protest against the amendment of common recruitment rule to the post of assistant engineers and executive engineers etc.

Among others APESA secretary general Tayum Tok, RWD chief engineer Kago Tabiyo, retired chief engineer and former minister industries Tumke Bagra, retired chief engineer Anong Perme, retired PHED chief engineer Tagong Ketan and PWD chief engineer Markar Bam also attended the programme.