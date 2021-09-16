MLA inspects ongoing projects in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 15 Sep: Local MLA Taniya Soki on Tuesday inspected the implementation of various ongoing state and centrally sponsored schemes and projects here in Upper Subansiri district.

Soki, accompanied by the officials from the urban development and housing department and the PWD inspected the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway here and asked the coordinator of the executing agency to not compromise with the quality in construction, especially the drains.

He also visited the project in ‘medical’ and the ongoing school building construction works and asked the contractors to complete the works within the stipulated time.