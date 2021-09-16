East Siang DDSE undertakes 15-day school visit

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 15 Sep: East Siang DDSE Oduk Tabing has undertaken a 15-day school visit, starting on Wednesday to gather first-hand knowledge about the functioning and the problems faced by the schools in the district.

The newly posted DDSE visited several schools in Sille-Oyan, Rayang and Depi clusters and took stock of the school infrastructures and other facilities, official sources said.

Tabing, accompanied by District Project Coordinator Limar Boje and other block level education officials, inspected as many as 17 government and four private schools on the first day.

During the visit, the DDSE and the accompanying officials interacted with the headmasters, the teachers and members of the school management committees (SMCs).

He suggested the SMC members to apprise him about their needs and problems, if any, and assured them to take up their proposals and suggestions with the authority.

Tabing asked the coordinators to maintain the records pertaining to teaching- learning activities of their respective schools.

The DDSE will wind up his tour of schools on 29 September.