LDV to host 8th edition of DK State Level Badminton C’ship 2021

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 15 Sep: The Lower Dibang Valley Badminton Association (LDVBA) is gearing up to host the 8th edition of the Dorjee Khandu State Level Badminton Championship 2021 at the Ita Pulu Indoor Badminton Stadium here.

The championship will be organized by the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), and will be held from 19-23 October.

In this regard, the LDVBA will be conducting a 15 days’ camp for aspirants. LDVBA president Chiliko Meto and Secretary Open Melo welcomed Coach Bidyut Bikash Deori from Assam, who will be coaching the players during the camp.

Deori is a national level badminton player and has a hoard of coaching experiences under his belt, including coaching at the national sub-junior badminton coaching camp conducted by Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy at Bangalore.

This will be the second time for LDVBA to host the prestigious badminton championship after 2017.