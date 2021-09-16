Meet decides to impose garbage cleaning charge in Raga

RAGA, 15 Sep: A consultative meeting on implementation of civic and service charges, including garbage cleaning charges was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Kamle DC Adong Pertin.

After threadbare discussion, the participants decided to collect a nominal garbage cleaning charge from the private buildings, markets, business complexes, hotels, community halls and cultural ground(s).

Pertin, who also is the DUDA chairman, suggested the constitution of an executive committee for proper implementation of the garbage cleaning charges. He also emphasized on conduct of mass social service, preferably on every second Saturday in areas where the garbage gets piled up and on every Friday in the sectors, colonies and office premises.

The DC further emphasized on segregation of solid waste at the source.

UD&H (Ziro division) EE Nich Jacob briefed about the department’s roles and responsibilities towards garbage management within the Raga township area.

Identification of a proper garbage dumping ground for Raga town was also discussed in the meeting.

AE cum DUDA’s additional member secretary Gyati Tama also spoke. (DIPRO)