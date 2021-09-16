‘Swachchta Hi Seva’ campaign flagged off

HONG VILLAGE, 15 Sep: The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign organized under the PHE department as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ was launched here on Wednesday by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang.

During the campaign various activities will be initiated to intensify the implementation of Swachch Bharat Mission, Gramin-II components for declaring villages as ODF plus villages.

The DC exhorted all the PRI members, youth leaders, Goan buras and goan buris to join hands in making the campaign a success.

Calling for imbibing civic sense she said, “Without civic sense any cleanliness program of the government will not be successful. It is the responsibility of every individual in the society to keep one’s surroundings clean.”

While briefing about the campaign, executive engineer Nich Raja informed that the ministry of Jal Shakti, GoI, has decided to organize ‘Satyagraha se Swachchagrah rath yatra’ from 15 September to 2 October 2021.

“As part of the campaign all the Gram Panchayats will have to pass a resolution to ban usage of single use plastics on 20 September. The PRI members will also initiate measures to restrict the use of plastic. The Swachhata fortnight will culminate on 2 October with the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas,” he added.

Highlighting the criteria to declare villages as ODF plus model villages he further informed that “the ODF Plus villages shall fulfill all the criteria such as functional toilet facilities in all households, schools, Anganwadi centers and Panchayat ghars and that at least 80 percent households, and all schools, Anganwadis and panchayat ghars should have arrangement for managing biodegradable waste and liquid waste.”

“The villages with more than 100 households should have community sanitary complexes and all public places in the villages should be litter free, minimal stagnant water and no plastic dumps,” he further informed.

“Hong -I, Hong -II, Hija-I, Possa and Yazali township will be ODF plus targeted villages in the first phase,” he added. (DIPRO)