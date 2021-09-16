Union writes to ICR DC over skyrocketing prices of essential commodities

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Unorganized Sector Labour Union (AAPUSLU) has demanded that the Itanagar Capital Complex DC take effective steps to control the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

In its representation to the DC, the union stated that prices of every essential item, including meat, fish and vegetables are rising day by day in the capital complex, which has badly impacted the public, particularly the poor and the daily wage-earners.

It urged the DC to visit every market and shop within his jurisdiction and take stern action against those found selling essential commodities over and above the rate fixed by the authority.