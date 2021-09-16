‘DE Wildlife Sanctuary safe and secure’

PASIGHAT, 15 Sep: The forest officials have asserted that the wildlife in the D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary here in East Siang district is safe and secure under the present management and that hunting inside the sanctuary has been brought down to almost nil.

“Hunting inside the sanctuary has been brought down near to nil ever since Tasang Taga took charge as the DFO of the Pasighat division of the sanctuary some two years ago. Unlike previous DFOs, the present DFO has zero tolerance against hunting inside the sanctuary, which is evident from the seizures of as many as 17 SBBL/DBBL guns and one air rifle fitted with telescope and the arrest of 19 hunters,” Range Officers Domek Koyu and Orin Perme said in a meeting while sharing information about the action taken to protect wildlife in the sanctuary.

The awareness cum public meeting was organized recently by the Pasighat division of the sanctuary after the ABK (apex) had submitted a petition to the forest and environment minister recently, alleging that the hunting in the sanctuary is still going on unabated, according to a release.

Both Koyu and Perme informed the team ABK and others that now the sanctuary has been revived and the wild animals can be spotted inside the sanctuary as trespassing of hunters inside the sanctuary has been stopped.

Perme said that some individuals/groups are trying to malign the image of the present DFO and other field staffs despite the fact that the sanctuary has been revived and made free from hunting unlike before when the hunters arrested by the field staffs and guns seized were compromised by previous DFOs.

DFO Taga spoke about the improved condition of the sanctuary and the action taken so far against hunters to revive the sanctuary.

ABK president Getom Borang, retired APCS chairman Obang Dai, retired IFS officer Tasing Sitang, former ABK president Apel Tayeng, ADC (HQs) Tatdo Borang also spoke and lauded the sincere efforts made by the officials and staffers of the D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary led by the present DFO for guarding the rich flora and fauna of the sanctuary. They suggested for proper recognition of the dedicated wildlife staffs instead of criticizing them which might demoralize in discharging duties sincerely.