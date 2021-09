KHONSA, 16 Sep: One Khunmen Kitnya (42) of Thungjang village under Tirap district, an active member of the ENNG surrendered before Tirap District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize, in presence of police and the 36 Bn CRPF, here on Thursday.

Kitnya was earlier a member of NSCN-IM from May 2011 till his arrest in April 2015. He later joined ENNG on 18 November 2020 in the rank of lieutenant. (DIPRO)