Oxygen concentrators donated for Kra Daadi

PALIN, 16 Sep: Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabang Taj on Thursday handed over three oxygen concentrators to the Kra Daadi DMO, in the presence of the deputy commissioner, to strengthen the district’s health delivery system.

Speaking to the media, Taj said he had recently requested Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to arrange medical items, like oxygen concentrators and oximeters. Accordingly, the items have been donated by the NGO of famed Bollywood Singer Mohit Chauhan.

The items have been handed over to DMO Dr M Lowang and DC Higio Tala, which will be kept at the district hospital, Palin and utilized in the service of humanity informed Taj.

He further said that the Covid pandemic is not over yet and urged everyone to maintain Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated.