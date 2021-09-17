APSCW takes part in conference of NE women at Imphal

ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Along with the chairpersons of other women commissions from the North East states, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi and Member Techi Hunmai took part in the two days conference on the subject ‘Socio-Cultural and Political Convention of North East Women’ at Imphal in Manipur on Wednesday and Thursday.

The conference was organized by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) on the occasion of its 15th Foundation Day.

Chai Techi spoke on the topic ‘Social obstacles of women into politics: challenges and measures.’

Other topics in the seminar included ‘Low participation of women in state assemblies and parliament: challenges and measures and capacity building of women in politics.’

Various issues, including 33 percent reservation of women at Assembly and Lok Sabha; rape cases of girls and women, and financial problems faced by SWCs were also discussed in the two days programme.