Monda Sangno defeats Mukul Suyal

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 18 Sep: State Mixed Martial Artist Monda Sangno has defeated Mukul Suyal (22) of Kshtra MMA club in All India Mixed Martial Arts Association Contender Series held at Noida Gaur City here on Saturday.

Monda is representing Abrasumente Academy Itanagar in

the 52kg straw weight category.

Initially in the match, Suyal had managed to take down Monda. However, the latter immediately switched and choked Suyal out in the first round within two minutes.

The All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) contender series is sanctioned by Global Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Federation). Winner of this contender series would get an opportunity to enter the Hero Matrix Fight Night, sponsored by actor Tiger Shroff in Dubai.

With this win, Monda got the MMA nickname Monda ‘The Leopard Kid Sangno.’

Monda is a gold medalist in the straw weight (52 kg) bout at the Inter Club Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)/ Kickboxing Championship 2020 held in Guwahati, Assam and the gold medalist in the Wako Indian Open, an international kickboxing tournament, which was held in New Delhi in February 2020.