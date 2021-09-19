State reports 32 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 76 recover

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: The state on Saturday reported 32 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 14 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest nine Covid-19 cases, followed by four cases each in Lower Subansiri and West Kameng and three cases in Changlang.

With 12.5 percent, Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.0 percent. (See full bulletin)

Also on Saturday, 76 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Earlier on Friday, the state had reported 38 Covid-19 cases, of whom 15 were symptomatic.

Capital Complex had detected the highest 10 Covid-19 cases, followed by nine cases in Lower Subansiri and five cases in West Kameng.

West Kameng with 6.8 percent reported the highest positivity rate that day.

On Friday, 69 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.