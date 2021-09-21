CoSAAP demands immediate revocation of suspension order of Prof Pramanik

ITANGAR, 20 Sep: Leaders of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Monday met Education Commissioner Niharika Rai and demanded immediate revocation of the suspension of Dera Natung Govt College’s (DNGC) Associate Professor Narendra Pramanik.

The CoSAAP’s president and the secretary-general, who met the Education Commissioner, said that Prof Pramanik has been suspended “without valid and strong reasons.”

“As per the accused professor, the allegation is totally uncalled for and has nothing to do with the unfortunate incident of cheating in the examination. The professor could have been served a show cause notice giving him a chance to clarify the allegation of misconduct,” the CoSAAP said in a press statement.

Expressing strong resentment over Prof Pramanik’s suspension, the CoSAAP leader duo said that “taking stringent action in a hurried manner against an efficient officer without thoroughly verifying the facts is illogical and an act of discouragement for other sincere officers and officials.”

They said that as a centre superintendent, Pramanik has delivered his duty sincerely and fairly in conducting the APSSB interview on 18 August at DNGC.

“The incident at examination hall no 25 in DNGC centre during the examination was an isolated case and the examinee who indulged in cheating could be apprehended because of the sincere efforts of the invigilators and able guidance of the centre superintendent.

If there was any negligence or lapse in the duty leading to use of the mobile phone in the examination hall, it is primarily due to the lapse from the frisking team appointed by the district administration,” the COSAAP said in a press statement.

They said it is still a big question as to how the internet service was available despite the mobile jammers installed near the examination halls and added that “Pramanik had no role in conducting frisking and installing mobile jammers.”

“The Commissioner has stated that the unfortunate action of suspension order has to be issued on recommendation and pressure from the APSSB as the case was not connected with the education department,” the CoSAAP said.

“At the same time, the Commissioner Education has stated that the accused professor has submitted a representation clarifying his innocence in the alleged misconduct. The representation is under process for reconsideration of the government.”

The CoSAAP leaders also met the OSD to the Education minister and highlighted the matter and expressed the same sentiment.

They urged the OSD to apprise the matter to the education minister for immediate revocation of the impugned suspension order.

“Pramanik is innocent and he being the HoD of the chemistry department and academic-in-charge for science stream, has huge responsibilities in teaching as well as other academic activities in DNGC,” the release said.