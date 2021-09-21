RKM School, Narrottam Nagar declared as containment zone after detection of 22 Covid-19 cases

DEOMALI, 20 Sep: The entire campus of Rama Krishna Mission School, Narrottam Nagar in Tirap district has been declared as Covid containment zone with immediate effect after 22 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected among the children and staff of the school on Monday.

The order was issued by the ADC to contain the possibility of further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The ADC has prohibited entry and exit of any person to and from the containment zone, for a period of 10 days or till further order, except medical staff and health care services, besides other essential services personnel

At the same time, all vehicles and persons commuting through the main road within the RKM campus from Mopaya to Deomali and vice-versa, shall be allowed without stopping within the campus.