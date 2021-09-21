East Siang DDSE visits schools in Bilat & Korang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 20 Sep: Continuing his school visits, East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing on Monday inspected several primary and secondary schools in Bilat and Korang circles in East Siang district.

Tabing, accompanied by District Project Coordinator (DPC-ISSE) Limar Boje and officials of the Education department here inspected the government primary schools at Bilat-Bamin, Remi, Mirem-Kumdum, Ledum, Sido, the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and the Government Secondary School, Korang.

The DDSE enquired with the school authorities about the problems faced by them in smooth functioning of the schools. He suggested the school management committees place their problems for early solution.

The visiting team asked the teachers to discharge duty with utmost sincerity and dedication for the betterment of the students and the society as a whole.

The Government Secondary School, Korang Headmaster Eken Rina and Gaon Burah Tapang Panor apprised the inspection team about the shortage of school infrastructure and need for construction of boundary wall.

BEO (Ruksin) Tanyo Tapak, BEO (Academic) Neelam Dupak, BRCC (Ruksin) Bajong Gao and a host of CRC coordinators from different clusters accompanied the team during the visit.