Rashtriya Poshan Maah observed

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 20 Sep: Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutritional Month), the month long programme of the government of India for addressing malnutrition amongst young children and women, is being observed jointly by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) and the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) of Dambuk block, in collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department of Lower Dibang Valley district.

As part of its observance, a poshan rally was conducted by the ArSRLM, BMMU and the ICDS around Dambuk block to spread awareness on the subject amongst the masses.

The rally was flagged off by CDPO Dambuk Ijum Doye Bui in presence of BMM Ashen Chaitam. Nine self-help groups (SHG) from Poblung and Sirang villages participated in the rally.

Chaitam spoke to the participants and highlighted the importance of inculcating a balanced diet, regular exercise and proper hygiene in everyday life.

A recipe competition was also conducted at Tapat village as part of the celebration, wherein SHGs from Yapgo and Tapat villages participated.

Yapgo Ane SHG from Yapgo village won the first prize in the recipe competition, Katon Ane SHG from Tapat won the second place, while the Ojo Ane SHG came third.