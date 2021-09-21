MLA calls for proper implementation of Atma Nirbhar schemes

KOLORIANG, 20 Sep: Koloriang MLA-cum-advisor to minister PHED&WD Lokam Tassar has called for proper implementation of Atma Nirbhar schemes in the district during a joint meeting of district-level implementation-cum-monitoring committee (DLIMC) for Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held here on Saturday.

The MLA also emphasized on selecting beneficiaries through PRIs without any political affiliation. He also suggested the government consider inclusion of more feasible crops rather than machinery and tools, considering the topography of the district.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia, who chaired the meeting, explained that only the names of the schemes ‘Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana’ for agriculture department and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana’ for horticulture department were different, but all aspects of the schemes, right from beneficiaries’ selection till funding and implementation pattern are the same.

He ascribed three categories of beneficiary seekers (A) individual farmers (B) SHGs and (C) FPOs, who are deemed eligible to apply.

He also emphasized on selecting genuine beneficiaries, especially marginalized farmers, unemployed youths and women, and sought cooperation from bankers for credit facilities to farmers.

Kurung Kumey ZPC Dare Mada Yagda called for better participation of PRIs in assisting the committee for identifying genuine beneficiaries through the respective ZPMs. (DIPRO)