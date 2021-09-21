Natung urges sports ministry to ensure timely set up of Khelo India centres in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung urged the youth affairs and sports ministry to ensure timely set up of the Khelo India Centre of Excellence at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu near here and the 52 Khelo India centres in 26 districts.

Natung made the request during a conference of the sports ministers of all the states and UTs held under the chairmanship of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur through virtual mode.

The minister also highlighted Arunachal’s immense potential in sports.

The meeting was held to prepare a roadmap for making India a top sporting nation.

During the meeting, various issues like improvement of sports infrastructure, identification and nurturing of the budding talents and promotion of the schools games, etc were also discussed.